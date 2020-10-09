Manassas City Public Schools continue to work toward a partial in-person return for English-language learners and special education students, but even partial in-person learning for all students remains unlikely in the district’s second quarter.
School Board Chair Sanford Williams said the city’s COVID-19 positivity rate remains too high for all students to come back to school buildings, despite the potential return of students in the Prince William County school division.
“We have been very much aware of what they’re doing [in Prince William] but we are not affected by them at all, these are their choices,” Williams told InsideNoVa. “Our stats and metrics look different than Prince William County does, so we’re going to be looking at the metrics in our city. We respect it and we’ll be informed by it, but it won’t have any impact on what we do.”
On a per capita basis, both Manassas and Manassas Park have had higher rates of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. As of Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health listed the city’s seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people at 9.6, compared with 8.2 in the county.
Williams said the board should receive a more detailed plan for the partial return for English-language and special education students from division staff at its next meeting, Oct. 13. He also said the board will discuss what the second quarter, which begins Oct. 19, will look like for all students at the same meeting. The school board began work on next fiscal year’s budget Tuesday night in a work session.
Williams said that in general, the division’s first quarter of fully-virtual learning has gone about as well as could be expected. “One-hundred percent online learning is not nearly as robust for our students, but given the circumstances we’re dealing with, I think we’re a district that’s doing very well.”
