Manassas City Public Schools staff unveiled a fiscal year 2022 operating budget of over $110 million Tuesday night, including a step increase for most current staff but no cost-of-living adjustment as division officials and school board members again asked the city and state to provide more funding.
According to Finance Director Andy Hawkins, the operating budget would represent an increase of over $3 million from the current budget if adopted, but Hawkins said city and state allocations to the district aren’t keeping place with inflation and don’t meet the division’s growing needs.
For example, in the current year, 66% of MCPS students qualify for free and reduced lunch, up from less than 50% 10 years ago. And at 50%, the division has the highest rate of English-language learners in the state.
“Studies have shown that these two factors are the primary indicators that additional support will be needed in order for students to be successful,” Hawkins told the school board Tuesday. “These additional supports translate into the need for additional resources to achieve the same result as more affluent and homogeneous school populations.”
But according to Hawins, City Manager Pat Pate indicated that the city’s allocation would be 1.7% – or $1 million – larger than the current fiscal year’s, which itself was just 0.1% above the fiscal year 2020 allocation after the city held back $1 million it had indicated might be available out of concerns over a possible budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, at least, that shortfall has yet to materialize. Halfway through the fiscal year, city staff projected a budget surplus of about $2 million. If the city holds its allocation increase at just $1 million, the last two allocations would represent the smallest dollar increases the division has seen from the city since 2015.
School Board Member Tim Demeria suggested that the division should try to claw back the $1 million that was withheld last spring.
“We might want to work on that and discuss that maybe even in April,” Demeria said, referring to when the board will bring its approved budget to the city council for final adoption. “I don’t think the city has had the downturn in funding that we had expected. I may be wrong on that, but it seems to me that they may be doing OK.”
In addition to providing for a step increase for school staff members who aren’t already at the top of their pay scale, the budget includes a 2% raise from the state for “standards of quality” staff, which Hawkins said made up less than half of the division’s staff.
Otherwise, the state’s per-pupil allocation has largely remained stagnant, projected at $6,543 for the 2022 fiscal year. Adjusted for inflation, per pupil allocation is projected to fall for the first time since 2014. It is still lower than 2009, when the economy collapsed. The proposed budget projects an enrollment of 7,350 students, down from 7,587 in the fall of 2020.
“If they had just kept up with the rate of inflation, no new programs, nothing special, just kept the same thing that we had in 2009, they would be funding us at over $1,800 more per student,” Hawkins said.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget does restore some funding for the Virginia Preschool Initiative, which was slashed last year.
The proposed budget will fund a number of new positions, including African American history, foreign language, art and ESOL teachers at Osbourn High School. Also, two teachers for gifted and talented students would be added to the division, and another foreign language teacher would be hired to serve Metz Middle and Mayfield Intermediate schools.
During previous budget seasons, division leaders have voiced concern about keeping salaries competitive with other districts in the region. During the 2019-2020 school year (the last year for which state data is available), the average budgeted Manassas teacher salary was near the middle of the pack in terms of surrounding localities, ahead of Manassas Park, Fauquier County and Stafford County. But the average salary trailed that of Prince William County schools, and the city was well behind the wealthier counties of Loudoun and Fairfax.
“We always want to know where we are in the marketplace and what we can do to fight for good quality teachers,” Hawkins said. “We’ve got to stay in the marketplace for all of our staff but especially for our teachers.”
He added that the school division will conduct a compensation study this year to provide options and guidance on salaries going forward.
The school board will hold four work sessions on the budget in February and March, followed by a public hearing March 9. The budget will be approved March 23 before being presented to the city council in April.
