Manassas City Public Schools joined other school divisions in the region Tuesday night, mandating masks when indoors and not eating for students and staff.
In a unanimous vote, the school board signed off on Superintendent Kevin Newman’s recommended plan and said the mask policy could be revisited at future board meetings.
“Folks with vaccines can transmit the Delta variant, which has changed the way people look at this. I understand totally the frustration that the public has with how the CDC, [Virginia Department of Education], the Virginia Department of Health, all these folks who are experts, have handled this,” School Board Chair Sanford Williams said Tuesday night. “It’s been handled poorly, it is what it is. However, at the end of the day, their recommendations right now … are that there’s universal masking to keep our kids in school and keep them safe.”
Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals alike can contract and transmit the highly-contagious Delta variant, though vaccinated individuals are less likely to contract the virus and are nearly immune from serious COVID illness and death. The CDC and VDH recently issued new guidance recommending masking in public schools in response to a new surge in COVID cases across the state and country.
School Board Member Christina Brooks called the vote to institute the mask policy a “difficult decision.”
“I don’t want to have to see our students in masks but I don’t want to see them at home,” she said.
Students who’ve opted out of in-person learning will receive virtual instruction through Virtual Virginia, the state-run K-12 online learning platform.
It’s a cold virus stupid….of course it’s going to mutate and continue to do so. It’s the greatest and most sophisticated power grab in the history of the planet. I love reading these quotes by so called educated people who are dumber than a box of rocks. They just follow the “leader.” Pathetic. I will enjoy watching you all get what you deserve and what you allegedly “voted” for.
