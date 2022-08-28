As Manassas officials aim to add density in and around the Mathis Avenue corridor, the city is working to maintain the green space around one of its historic assets.
The city’s planning and community development department is starting the rezoning process for the Liberia House property and an adjacent lot in the hopes of preserving a buffer between the 1825 home between Portner and Mathis avenues and potential future development next door.
Recommended by the Planning Commission, the rezonings would change part of the Liberia House property at 880 Mathis Ave. to single-family residential R-2 zoning. The 12.62-acre property on the historic grounds is currently undeveloped, and though no new development or changes to the historic site are under consideration, the proposal would “provide additional zoning protection to the historic site should the adjacent commercial property begin development,” according to the city’s staff report. In particular, it would ensure a 25-foot buffer between the historic site and possible development in the future.
On Mathis, the city is searching for funding to narrow and beautify the current commercial corridor in the hopes of drawing redevelopment that would add both commercial and residential uses. The city is also considering proposals that would allow for the residential projects to be built at higher densities than is currently allowed. The Liberia House plan is to ensure that the goals on Mathis don’t detract from the historic nature of the property, which is owned by the city and remains parkspace in the comprehensive plan.
The plantation house was built in 1825 by Harriett Bladen Mitchell Weir and her husband, William James Weir. Referred to as the “Brick House,” it was valued at $2,876 when it was constructed, according to the city’s tax records. With more than 90 enslaved people on the grounds, the plantation became one of the most commercially successful in the area, growing vegetables and grains while raising horses, cattle, sheep and hogs. One of those enslaved people was Nellie Naylor, who, according to the city, was given 12 acres of land following the Civil War. Some of Naylor’s descendants still live in the area.
During the war, the property was used as a headquarters for Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard in 1861 before being taken by the Union army and General Irvin McDowell the following year. President Abraham Lincoln even came to visit with his commanders at the house during the war.
Afterwards, famed local brewer Robert Portner bought the house.
