Manassas officials are asking residents' patience as the city has seen "a dramatic increase" in cases of COVID-19 among trash and recycling crews.
"We are working with our contractor to make sure that collections continue throughout the city as cases of COVID-19 rise in our area," the city said in a Facebook post.
Yard waste pickup for the week of Nov. 30 will take place on Wednesday. The city asks residents to leave yard waste out at the curb.
Smaller crews working means that collections may begin earlier and run later, so setting trash and recycling out the night before collection day is important.
