A big Northern Virginia developer is looking to make its first entree into Manassas.
McLean-based Elm Street Development, which has dozens of residential and mixed-use properties around the region, is seeking approval to build 36 new townhome units on two acres just south of the Virginia Railway Express Station, adjacent to the 24-unit Manassas Arms apartment complex at 8812 Wesley Ave.
To do so, the developer will need the city to approve a rezoning of the property from R-5 multifamily to the B-3.5 city center designation. The property is at the edge of what the city’s Comprehensive Plan calls the Downtown Character area, but it’s also adjacent to a largely single-family neighborhood, Osbourn High School and Metz Middle School. According to the application submitted by Elm Street and property owner Huy Phan, the development – called Manassas Square – would be located where 10 multifamily units were approved in the 1980s but never built.
“The Manassas Square Townhomes are consistent with the Comprehensive Plan’s redevelopment goals because they promote the type of redevelopment that will maximize economic viability of the Property without negatively impacting the character of the surrounding area,” the rezoning application reads. “The Manassas Square Townhomes provide a gradual transition at the edge of the Downtown Character area from single daily homes to institutional uses, Osbourne [sic] High School and the Tillet Hall property.”
According to the application, the townhomes would stand between 35-feet and 45-feet high, not exceeding the 65-foot height limit for the B-3.5 zoning. The units facing Tillet Hall would feature brick facades, while the others would “have no less than 50% brick or stone facades.” To go along with the units, the developer would build 127 off-street parking spaces, the application says. Additionally, according to Elm Street’s initial submission, 20% of the 36 homes would be “affordable housing units for household incomes at or below 80% area median income.” The developer is also offering to contribute just over $5,000 to new fields at Jennie Dean Park.
The proposal will go before the City Council’s Land Use Committee for discussion before eventually going to the Planning Commission for possible recommendation. After that, the rezoning would need a final sign-off from the City Council to continue on. The proposal is still under staff review.
