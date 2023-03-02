Manassas City Public Schools is considering a $126.79 million operating budget for the coming 2024 fiscal year, with a 5% average employee raise and 1% retention bonus as was mandated for standards of quality teachers in the state budget.
The final revenue numbers for the school system are still very much in the air, with the city yet to introduce its budget proposal and Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly still haggling over a state budget in Richmond.
For the city’s portion of the school division’s revenue, Manassas City Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Newman and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Newman are projecting a 3% increase from last fiscal year, netting the schools an additional $1.7 million. Based on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget, the school division would receive an additional $4.8 million from the state. All told, the proposed budget would feature less per pupil spending – when adjusted for inflation – than the fiscal 2023 budget. Presented at Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, the proposed operating budget is over $5.6 million bigger than in fiscal 2023.
More funding could become available depending on how the budget fight in Richmond shakes out. The Democratic-controlled state Senate’s budget would include significantly more funding for public schools and funding for 7% standards of quality teacher raises. The budgets proposed by Youngkin and the Republican-controlled House of Delegates, on the other hand, include far bigger tax cuts and less education spending.
“There’s been years when … the General Assembly didn’t adopt a budget until as late as June,” Hawkins said. “So we may have to adopt a budget in March, present a budget in April to City Council, but come back and revise the budget again whenever the General Assembly reaches a compromise or adopts a budget.”
New positions
Under Newman’s proposed spending plan, Dean Elementary School would add a first grade teacher and special education coach. Mayfield Intermediate would add an additional fifth grade teacher, instructional facilitator and special education coach. Metz Middle School would get a new instructional facilitator. Osbourn High School would get two new English teachers, a reading support teacher, an instructional facilitator and a career strategy teacher. The division would also add six new English to Speakers of Other Languages, or ESOL, teachers.
Several positions formerly funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds, though, will only be kept for one more year, Hawkins said, unless the state starts to provide more support to local school systems.
Hawkins spent several minutes of his presentation saying the state wasn’t doing enough, particularly for a division who ranks highest in English-language learners in the commonwealth and where over 60% of students qualified for free or reduced-price lunch the last time the system took count. (Since the 2020-21 school year, the division has provided free lunch to all students.)
“Studies have shown that these two factors are the primary indicators that additional supports will be needed in order for students to be successful,” Hawkins said. “These additional supports translate into the need for additional resources to achieve the same result as other, more affluent or homogeneous school divisions.”
More help from Richmond
In particular, Hawkins criticized the nature of the teacher raise mandates from the state. The state has only funded those raises for standards of quality staff, though standards of quality positions are supposed to serve as the bare minimum staffing level for schools, meaning that most positions are not standards of quality-funded. Functionally, the raise for standards of quality creates an unfunded mandate for the other positions.
Of the $6.5 million in new projected state funding for the school system in fiscal 2024, $6.2 million will go to raises and retention bonuses prescribed by the state, leaving just $395,000 for additional needs.
Hawkins argued the General Assembly should rewrite the standards of quality funding formula and lift the state’s Support Position Cap, which was put in place at the height of the Great Recession’s impact on state budgets. Since being put in place, the provision has capped the number of support staff the state will help pay for in schools. Since 2011, the cap has cost Manassas City Public Schools over $20 million in state funding, Hawkins said.
“Public education took its cut just like everyone else to help the state make it through rough times, but it was never reinstated,” Hawkins said. “Think of how much $20 million would do … Would we have a teacher shortage? Would we have a staff retention problem? Would the quality of education be better in Manassas City?”
