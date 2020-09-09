Manassas teen's body found in Rappahannock River in Stafford County
-
- Updated
- 0
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a 15-year-old Manassas boy who disappeared while swimming with his family Monday has been found.
The teen, identified as Hasnain Ghafoor, was found Wednesday morning near the Chatham Bridge outside Fredericksburg.
The boy went under water and did not resurface Monday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. First responders searched with divers and drones until nightfall, but were unable to locate the young man.
The search resumed Tuesday morning with boats, divers, drones and cadaver dogs working throughout the day to locate the missing young man.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office as well as Fire and Rescue Departments from Stafford, Spotsylvania, Prince William, and Quantico. The Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Mid Atlantic Dogs, Blue and Gray Search and Rescue Dogs and Dogs East also provided valuable resources in the search effort.
The boy was found this morning when the search resumed.
"The Stafford Sheriff’s Office would ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Real-time social media posts from local businesses and organizations across Northern Virginia, powered by Friends2Follow. To add your business to the stream, email cfields@insidenova.com or click on the green button below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.