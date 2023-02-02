The Manassas Economic Development Authority announced Thursday it will purchase the Olde Towne Inn at the center of downtown Manassas for $5.75 million and is in the process of transferring the property to the city government for future redevelopment.
The property – an inexpensive hotel that once had a restaurant affixed – has long been a redevelopment priority for the city, either in private or public hands, but the city and the EDA had not made public that it was specifically targeting the property for city acquisition.
The site is the top listed “opportunity area” for the downtown area in the city’s current comprehensive plan, meaning it “has been identified as providing unique opportunities for redevelopment and infill that would enhance the surrounding area and support the over vision of Downtown.”
The comprehensive plan goes on to say that the property could serve as an opportunity for a new “full-service” hotel or a mix of retail, restaurant, residential and lodging uses, but the EDA made clear in its press release Thursday morning that no future use for the property had been decided. Any such decision will likely come after a period of public outreach and comment.
“No decisions regarding the continued temporary operation of the property in its current condition or the future use of the site have been made,” the EDA’s release states.
According to City Economic Development Director Patrick Small, the site was of interest to several private investors and developers, with discussions about its purchase going back years.
“Recently our discussions have been about having the owners themselves build a new hotel or facilitating a sale to a third party for that same purpose,” Small said in the press release. “After a lot of discussion, modeling, and planning the owners decided that they preferred to have the City acquire the property because they felt that the best use of the site would result from a more public process.”
Small told InsideNoVa that the conversations “gained momentum” in the last two years, but that as with all discussions of property acquisition, the negotiations had remained confidential. Other city officials were not immediately available to comment as the city council began its annual retreat on Thursday. The EDA will now have 60 days to “conduct due diligence on the site” before it can assign the contract to the city council, who would then approve, complete and fund the purchase.
The property was originally built in 1964 as a motel. Assessed in 2022 at a value of $1.77 million, the property was most recently sold in 1996 for $1.88 million. It is currently owned by Jay-Kishan Inc.
“I want to thank the owners for working so closely with us, their confidence in the City’s leadership is uplifting,” Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger said in the press release. “I am eager to work with Council and our residents over the next few years to determine the future of this property.”
