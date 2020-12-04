A week into a COVID-19 outbreak at Manassas trash collection contractor American Disposal, city officials say they don’t know how many pick-up disruptions the city will see next week.
On Monday, the city published a notice asking residents to expect different collection schedules and to wipe down trash bins. And on Friday, Manassas Communications Manager Patty Prince said the city didn’t know how the situation would look next week as the holiday season nears.
“Since everybody’s been home, trash collection has gone up by 40% and we’re heading into Christmas, which usually goes up 25% and I have no idea how much more it will go up this year because everybody’s home,” Prince said. “Crews are getting sick. They’re on the front lines and trash collection hasn’t stopped through all this.”
Representatives for American Disposal could not be reached by InsideNoVa, and both Prince and City Manager Pat Pate said they didn’t know exactly how big the outbreak among trash collectors was.
All this week, yard waste pick up has been limited to Wednesdays only, and residents were asked to put their trash out as early as possible because of crews coming at irregular times.
“Crews are coming so early in the morning and so late at night because they’re so short-staffed, they’re starting in the wee hours of the morning and collecting in to the late night so we’re just asking people to be patient,” Prince said.
Cases of COVID-19 are growing around the region and in the Prince William Health District, which includes Manassas and Manassas Park. Statewide, cases are rising more rapidly than in Northern Virginia. But in the Prince William district, the seven-day test positive rate has jumped to 12.6%. On Nov. 5, the seven-day average was 7.4%.
