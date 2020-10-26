As clouds gave way to a rainbow-filled sky Saturday, community members and local and state officials unveiled a long-planned statue of Jennie Dean, a former slave who eventually created the first school for Black children in Manassas.
The statue is the centerpiece of the Manassas Industrial School/Jennie Dean Memorial Update at 9601 Wellington Road. The city held a socially-distanced ceremony for donors to the project, also attended by Manassas Mayor Harry J. Parrish II, Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax, Sen. Mark R. Warner, and Rep. Jennifer Wexton.
Dean's Manassas Industrial School educated more than 5,000 students during a time when African Americans had few schooling opportunities.
Born as an enslaved person in Prince William County in 1848, Dean spent almost 10 years after the Civil War raising money for what would become the Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth. Chartered on Oct. 7, 1893, the school’s first building was dedicated in September of 1894 in a ceremony led by Frederick Douglass.
The bronze statue was created by Bristow artist and Manassas Museum volunteer Christopher Hill, who faced a particular challenge in creating the statue because only one photo of Jennie Dean exists, and that photo is a head and shoulders image. He immersed himself in period research and the Jennie Dean story to create a more compelling work.
“Her left arm is outstretched, forming a clear line between the head, the heart, and the hand. These are the three parts of the body Jennie Dean had wished to strengthen through academic education, participation in faith services, and training in trade and industry,” Hill says. “Over time, I hope that people will take her hand and wear away its patina. When this hand begins to polish and shine, it will reflect the engagement Jennie Dean continues to inspire in the community.”
Next year the hexagonal base will be adorned with six bronze reliefs of classroom scenes illustrating trades taught at the school.
Efforts to build a memorial to Jennie Dean began as early as 1984. The City of Manassas Historical Committee and the Manassas Museum acquired the 4.4 acres for the memorial, then owned by Prince William County schools, in 1992. The present memorial opened in 1995, but the planned statue of Miss Jennie Dean was delayed until a future date when more funds could be raised.
More than 130 donors met the $175,000 goal for the two year-long project, that includes the plaza surrounding the statue. The update was also funded by a Capital Improvement Project $350,000 appropriation. Fundraising continues for Phase Two of the Memorial Update, which includes connected walking paths, interpretive signage, and an amphitheater for community use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.