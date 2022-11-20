The plan for 12 new affordable units at American Legion Post #114 in Manassas is moving to a final City Council vote.
Last week, the council held a public hearing on a proposal from nonprofit People Inc. of Virginia to build 12 new units – in the form of six townhomes on Prince William Street – affordable to people making up to 80% of the area median income and with a preference for veterans.
The nonprofit would also construct a new American Legion post in place of the current building, which it says is in disrepair. Last month, the proposal won unanimous recommendation for approval from the city’s planning commission.
People Inc. manages over 1,000 affordable housing units in and around Virginia. In order to build the project in Manassas, the organization is asking for a rezoning of the 1.5 acres from residential to the B-3.5 downtown zoning.
“We are talking about an affordable project, one of the first affordable projects for your consideration that I think the city’s ever seen,” Manassas Community Development Director Matt Arcieri told the council Monday. “People Inc. is proposing to use a combination of tax credits to make this proposal affordable to area households making up to 80% of area median income and, because this is also part of the American Legion, it has a strong interest in our veterans, there’s also some veterans priority proffered in the application.”
The current Legion building was constructed in 1946 for veterans of World Wars I and II. Sixteen Black soldiers organized the post. Unable to join the segregated white American Legion, they received a temporary charter from American Legion headquarters for a “Colored Post,” which they named for one of the founders, Paul W. Mitchell Jr.
“For many years, [the American Legion post] was very active in many ways. But unfortunately, over time it fell on hard times and the structure that is currently there now is just really not usable,” said attorney Mike Vanderpool, whose firm is representing People Inc. in their application.
Now, the plan is to build a new, slightly smaller post where the current building stands, with a 600-square-foot meeting room for any events.
In order to appease nearby neighbors, the new post had to agree to end all events by midnight to keep noise down. On Monday, though, Republican Lynn Forkell Greene said it should be earlier, requesting that they clear any events by 11 p.m.
The original proposal also included more than twice the number of affordable units. But members of the city council and staff expressed concern over the size and how the development would fit into the single-family detached neighborhood’s “character.”
In response, the nonprofit had to cut back on the number of affordable units for veterans it could construct in order to win approval.
“If you reduce the number of units, you have certain fixed costs and you have fewer and fewer units to be able to spread those costs across and it makes it very very difficult,” Vanderpool said.
The council will likely hold a vote on the project at its next meeting on Nov. 28.
