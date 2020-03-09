The Manassas Volleyball Club notified parents Sunday that one of the group’s players is the daughter of the Quantico Marine hospitalized for the coronavirus COVID-19.
The Marine, who is "administratively attached" to Henderson Hall and lives on base at Quantico recently returned from Ethiopia and tested positive on Saturday evening. He remains at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and his condition is improving, Quantico Marine Corps base said in a statement.
His family and other close contacts are quarantined for 14 days, but so far none have shown any symptoms of illness, Quantico officials say. Base schools have been closed through Wednesday for cleaning.
The email to parents of Manassas Volleyball Club players explained the connection and stated it appears no club members were exposed. Players in the club attend high schools in Prince William and Fairfax counties.
Some of the club’s players competed in a tournament in the Richmond area on Saturday, and one parent told InsideNoVa.com that the Marine’s daughter was among the players.
Reached by phone Sunday at the Manassas Volleyball Club, director Glen Martin would not comment beyond saying “I don’t know anything about that.”
Rebecca Ruiz-Johannes, president of the Chesapeake Regional Volleyball Association overseeing volleyball clubs in Virginia, Maryland, D.C., and Delaware, said Sunday evening that she had not heard about the Manassas Volleyball Club player, but would be looking into it.
Prince William County school officials did not immediately return a request for comment.
The letter to Manassas Volleyball Club parents reads:
"Good afternoon MVC club families
We wanted to update you on some information that has just come to our attention.
As you may have heard, the first case of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) has been reported in Virginia. The person involved is a parent of one of our players who is in the Marine Corps and had traveled to Ethiopia as part of his job responsibilities as a Marine. He tested positive yesterday, Saturday, March 7, at 6:00PM. The other family members are symptom free but have been directed to be quarantined for a period of 14 days to make sure they are free and clear.
We have been in contact with the family and they are also sharing information with us that they receive from the CDC and authorities at Fort Belvoir regarding the situation as details become available.
At this time, it does not appear that any club member has been exposed and there is no need for concern but it is always good to practice appropriate hygiene as recommended by the authorities. COVID-19 is only passed along when a person is at their highest level of contagion during the sickness and the other members of the family are currently symptom free.
MVC staff will continue to monitor the situation and communicate information as it becomes available to us from the proper authorities. We will also be conducting a thorough cleaning of the club facility."
The more we keep acting like it's no big deal the worse it will get. Schools don't get federal money if they are closed. Profits before safety is not leadership.
