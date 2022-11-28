An 82-year-old Manassas woman died early Monday after being hit by a car as she walked on Hoadly Road near Ridgefield Village Drive. The case is Prince William County's second pedestrian fatality within three days.
Police were called to the scene mid-county at 4:38 a.m. after a 66-year-old Woodbridge man driving a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle east on Hoadly Road "struck a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The driver remained at the scene and was taken to an area hospital for precautionary reasons, Perok said.
Officers attempted CPR on the pedestrian, Alice L. Fouchea, until rescue arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the collision, Perok said.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.
On Saturday, a 35-year-old Dumfries woman died after she was hit by a van on Prince William Parkway outside Manassas.
(1) comment
An 82-year old woman walking after dark/middle of the night in dark clothing & not in a crosswalk?? Sorry, but this time it's the DRIVER who needs all our sympathy.
