A 53-year-old Manassas woman has been arrested after police say she struck and killed a pedestrian with her truck late Saturday, then left the scene.
Police say the driver of a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling eastbound on Sudley Road when she struck a pedestrian who was trying to cross. "After the initial impact," the driver fled the scene, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Rescue workers pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The victim was wearing dark clothing and not crossing within a crosswalk, Carr said. Their identity will be released once next-of-kin has been notified.
Police soon located the striking truck and identified the driver, Carr said.
"Investigators determined that speed, alcohol, and drugs are not factors for the driver," she said.
Norma Rosas Bustos of Launch Circle in Manassas was charged with felony hit-and-run and jailed in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
