A 74-year-old Manassas Park man was killed after being struck by a hit-run-driver Monday evening on Centreville Road outside Manassas.
Police later found the driver, identified as Keiry Beatriz Alvarez Contreras, 23, of Highland Street, and charged her with felony hit-and-run and driving without a license, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said,
The incident happened at 7:16 p.m. on Centreville Road near Conner Drive when the driver of a southbound 2011 Hyundai Sonata struck the victim in the roadway.
The driver then continued driving off the roadway and onto the median before fleeing the area, Carr said.
The pedestrian, 74-year-old Jose Pastor Manzanares of Manassas Park, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, Carr said.
Officers located the striking vehicle in the area of Burlington Court a short time later and Alvarez Contreras was arrested, Carr said.
She was held at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail on $10,000 bond.
(1) comment
Likely another illegal doing harm in the community. When will it stop? When will voters wake up?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.