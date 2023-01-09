Despite a bystander's life-saving efforts at the scene, a 61-year-old Manassas woman died after a Sunday afternoon crash on Kahns Road.
The single-vehicle wreck happened just after 4:30 p.m. near Dark Forest Road. The driver of a 2022 Honda CRV, Linda Marie Killian of Manassas, was traveling south and veered off the road. The car traveled down an embankment, through a ravine and up a second embankment before coming to rest in a ditch, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
A bystander administered CPR before the driver was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries later in the evening, Perok said.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.
