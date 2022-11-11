Police are looking for a 39-year-old Manassas woman wanted for felony child neglect after her 2-year-old son shot himself in the hand last month.
Child Protective Services notified police about the shooting about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 after the toddler's mother brought him to an area hospital with the gunshot wound.
"While investigating the incident, detectives determined the shooting occurred sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. when the toddler was left unattended and found an unsecured gun, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The boy's mother and other family members took him to the hospital, where CPS was eventually notified, Carr said.
On Nov. 8, police obtained warrants charging the boy's mother, Christalle Phillips Moat of Monitor Court in Manassas with felony child neglect, but attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William police tipline at 703-792-7000.
