The Manassas City Council is rethinking its zoning code, with local planners saying that a number of its restrictions limit the supply of housing in the city and drive up housing costs.
Following two work sessions on the barriers to homeownership and housing affordability, the council voted Nov. 8 to begin a staff review of the city’s zoning codes and ultimately produce amendments to them aimed at raising the city’s homeownership rate and “improving housing affordability.”
That amendment will eventually go before the city’s Planning Commission and then to the council for a public hearing and vote.
“The city has broadly been looking at issues of housing affordability and homeownership … and council started diving into this over the summer with a broad work session on housing issues and then out of that summer work session, they asked staff to come back with a couple of things for additional follow-up,” Community Development Director Matt Arcieri told InsideNoVa. “One was … seeing where there might be some regulatory barriers to homeownership and housing affordability, and we’re primarily looking at the zoning code.”
With council’s vote to initiate the process, city staff and the Planning Commission will work together over the next six to eight months to identify some regulatory barricades.
For the council work sessions, city staff produced a white paper analyzing Manassas’ zoning codes and potential barriers to affordability. The paper laid out seven possible barriers, including restrictions on densities and setbacks in certain areas, minimum parking requirements, commercial zones that don’t allow residential development through mixed-use zoning and a prohibition on accessory dwelling units – sometimes known as “Granny flats” – in single-family detached home areas.
All of these zoning restrictions and more, staff said, are artificially capping the number of housing units that can be built within desirable areas of the city, driving up housing prices in turn.
The white paper also says that a number of “missing middle” housing types are not allowed under current zoning and that housing should be allowed in more areas of the city by right, something the city’s recently-updated Comprehensive Plan calls for.
The paper lists a number of possible zoning code amendments the city could make, including allowing duplexes and single-family attached units by right in residential zones, allowing lot splits of single-family properties, lifting the prohibition of accessory dwelling units and allowing multi-family development by right within what the Comprehensive Plan calls “Gateway” and “Corridor” areas. But Arcieri cautioned that those possible fixes haven’t been studied for their full impact or any unintended consequences.
“It’s really early in the process,” Arcieri said. “The council is interested in seeing if there’s some things we can do to make it a little easier with regards to homeownership and housing affordability on the supply side.”
Affordability issues have prompted some cities to take drastic steps to increase their supply of housing units. In 2019, Minneapolis eliminated the single-family zoning designation from its code. Councilmember Mark Wolfe, who chairs the Land Use Committee, said that’s not what’s happening in Manassas.
“What it’s not is a desire or an attempt to change neighborhoods, the character of the community, anything like that,” he told InsideNoVa. “I don’t think there’s any appetite on the council for going into what, say, Minneapolis or Seattle have done with eliminating single-family zoning and things like that.”
Wolfe said he sees affordability as the nexus of three things: supply, demand and income. The council – through aggressive pursuit of economic development opportunities for well-paying industries – has focused a lot on the income, Wolfe said. Now, it’s turning some focus to the supply issue.
“What we are looking to do is see where ... we can create some common-sense opportunities to increase supply of housing and particularly affordable housing where it makes sense. And I don’t know where that is right now, that’s why we’re moving through this process,” Wolfe said.
In its 2019 regional housing study, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments – or MWCOG – said that all member jurisdictions, including Manassas, would need to boost housing production to meet the region’s affordability needs by 2030, particularly around transit hubs like the city’s Virginia Railway Express station.
New incentives also could be coming from the General Assembly and the federal government to remove barriers to housing construction. In 2020, the General Assembly required the Department of Housing and Community Development to generate recommendations for improving housing affordability in the state that could ultimately be adopted by the legislature.
“In addition, the Biden Administration is taking steps toward incentivizing additional housing units across the country, but is also studying mortgage lending in jurisdictions with restrictive zoning laws,” the white paper reads. “Future federal action toward increasing density may have a direct impact on the city’s land use pattern.”
(1) comment
Who knew? When I drive through Manassas, most of it looks like low income housing to me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.