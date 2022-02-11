The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is searching for a handcuffed man who escaped police custody Thursday night in Sterling.
Millah Grant, 21, was initially arrested for trespassing and assault on law enforcement at a home in the Parc Dulles apartments. The search early Friday centered around Cascades Parkway and Woodland Road.
Though handcuffed, Grant reportedly changed clothing with the assistance of a friend, the sheriff's office said.
As of 1:15 a.m. Friday, he had not been found. The sheriff's office said residents should expect heavy police presence in the area until he's located.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911.
