Two residents of the Department of Juvenile Justice's Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, one from Washington, D.C., and the other from Spotsylvania County, overpowered staff early Monday and escaped from the secure facility south of Richmond.
They got out through a hole that had been cut in a security fence, the department said in a news release.
The residents -- Jabar A. Taylor, 20, convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, convicted of malicious wounding and robbery -- were committed by courts in the Fredericksburg area, and both are due to transfer to an adult Department of Corrections facility upon reaching their 21st birthdays.
Taylor is from Spotsylvania County, and is described as African American, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 138 pounds. Williams is from Washington, D.C., and is described as African American, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.
The residents used a cord of undetermined origin to choke the security staff member, who briefly lost consciousness, the release said.
They took the staff member’s keys which they used to exit the unit, and then escaped through a hole that had been cut in the facility’s perimeter security fence.
They then boarded and left in a vehicle that appears to have been waiting for them. It was unclear whether the residents cut the hole in the fence, or whether the hole had been pre-cut. The staff was treated and released from a nearby hospital emergency room.
Virginia State Police responded to the scene to take evidence and statements from DJJ staff, and a search for the escapees has already begun. DJJ’s internal investigation unit also will complete an investigation regarding what transpired.
“This is the first escape we’ve had at Bon Air in over 20 years,” said DJJ Director Valerie Boykin. “DJJ takes very seriously our role in promoting public safety, and are therefore releasing the names and photos of these young adults to aid in their apprehension, as allowed by the Virginia Code [16.1-309.1]. We are very concerned about how this happened and will fully investigate the circumstances and ensure that appropriate action is taken. We strive to provide for a safe, secure and therapeutic environment for the youth committed to our care. We ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals contact local authorities or the Virginia State Police.”
Kids will be kids.
