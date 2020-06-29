Police suspect “no foul play” in the death of a man whose body a maintenance worker found Monday morning in the Warrenton Cemetery, FauquierNow reports.
A town employee discovered the body “between 7:30 and 8 (a.m.),” Police Chief Michael Kochis said.
Warrenton police called the state medical examiner’s office in Manassas, which sent two officers to help with the investigation.
Moser Funeral Home staff members loaded the body into a vehicle just before 10 a.m. and took it to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Chief Kochis said preliminary results should be available late today or tomorrow.
“We just don’t know at this point” what caused the death, the chief said. “But, we have no reason to suspect foul play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.