A man’s body was found partially submerged in a well in mid-Prince William County this afternoon.
Police were called to the 12300 block of Purcell Road at 1:58 p.m. and the case involves a residential drinking well, said Prince William County Police Officer Adam Beard.
The circumstances of the man’s death are unknown but no foul play is suspect at this point in the investigation, he said.
