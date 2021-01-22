Lake Ridge Elementary School has a new map of the United States painted on its playground, thanks to Christian Egan, an Eagle Scout candidate with Occoquan Troop 1369, and several local businesses.
Egan, who attended Lake Ridge and is now a senior at Colgan High School, said he chose the project to complete his Eagle Scout badge because he “wanted to give back to something that would not only impact others but also that meant something to me.”
He decided to paint the large U.S. map with state abbreviations because, he said, it would be “a fun, different, and interactive way for students to learn about the United States as well as for teachers to quiz and test.”
He noted the map can be accessed by the community at large since many area residents often go to the school to play on the playground.
Extreme Custom Collision in Woodbridge, which also owns Extreme Rhino Linings and Extreme Towing, donated money to the project, and the Sherwin-Williams store on Dale Boulevard donated a large amount of the paint and discounted the rest of the paint as well as other supplies, Egan said.
Work began in mid-August and involved scouts from Egan’s troop as well as parents and scout leaders, working under Egan’s leadership.
“It took longer than expected due to the weather and certainly was not without challenges,” Egan said. “But as you can see – it turned out great and the kids are loving it and will even more once they are back in school.”
