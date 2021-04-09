Beyond/Hello, a national chain of retail marijuana dispensaries, will be opening its second Virginia location in Loudoun County, The Burn reports.
The brand has chosen a spot in Sterling and hopes to open its doors by the end of the year.
The Nokes Plaza shopping center off Nokes Boulevard is also home to Cafesano restaurant, the Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery and a Sheetz convenience store.
Currently, Beyond/Hello operates 17 cannabis dispensaries in four states and opened the brand’s first Virginia location in Manassas last year.
