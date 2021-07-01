Starting today, Virginia has abolished the death penalty, legalized marijuana and made it illegal to intentionally release balloons.
Other news law passed by the Virginia General Assembly taking effect today extend cocktails-to-go in Virginia another year; require drivers to changes lanes when passing a bicycle if the lane doesn't allow three feet of distance; double the fines for littering to $500 and outlaw skilled game machines.
Perhaps the most widely talked about is the legalization of recreational marijuana use. Virginia is the first southern state to make the drug legal, but there are a whole lot of stipulations.
While it's legal to possess and use up to an an ounce of marijuana, and grow up to four plants for personal use, it's still illegal to sell it. Commercial cultivation and sale of marijuana is expected to become legal in Virginia in 2024, after the state establishes regulations and licensing.
Other notable new laws starting today include:
- Five percent raises for state employees, with Virginia State Police troopers receiving an additional 3% increase on top of that.
- Guns are banned from within 40 feet of polling places on Election Day. Other new voting related measures include prepaid postage on envelopes to return absentee ballots and the authorization for local election officials to designate drop-off locations for ballots, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
- Schools will be required to be open next school year for in-person learning five days a week.
- Workers’ compensation is now available for health care workers who contract COVID-19.
- Anyone convicted of animal cruelty can no longer work in pet stores or with commercial dog breeders. The new law also requires pet shop owners to get a signed statement that the purchaser has not been convicted of animal cruelty.
- Anyone convicted of assaulting a family member is forbidden from owning or purchasing a gun for three years.
- Criminal investigative files in cases that are old or closed to be are now required to be released to the public within 65 days of the request.
