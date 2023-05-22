Marine Corps Base Quantico is partnering with Prince William County Thursday to conduct a full-scale exercise on the base that will simulate a train derailment.
The exercise, which is expected to be the largest conducted at Quantico in more than a decade, will test the ability of the base and Prince William County to react and work together in a multi-faceted emergency that affects the base and local community, according to a news release.
“This exercise is one of a kind,” Jason Terry, the exercise director and emergency operations manager for Marine Corps Base Quantico, said in the release. “The amount of planning and coordination that went into this exercise beginning last summer has been great and has already allowed Quantico and Prince William County to build what is already a strong partnership."
According to Terry, the exercise also speaks to the importance that both Quantico and Prince William County place on readiness and working together through any emergency. Having a shared understanding of emergency operation tactics, techniques and procedures enhances both the partnership and emergency response capabilities of Prince William County and Quantico, according to the release.
“This exercise will further help us shore up best practices and increase confidence in saying we, as a base and community, are prepared to respond to any emergency,” said Terry.
Brian Misner, the exercise director and emergency management coordinator for Prince William County, said the county is excited for the event.
“This exercise provides a realistic hands-on scenario for our first responders, emergency operations personnel and regional partners to test our mass casualty and family reunification procedures," Misner said in the release.
As part of the exercise, local residents from around the base and surrounding community wil be assisting as role players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.