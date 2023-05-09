Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Lunga Park will reopen later this month after a decade-long closure due to old munitions found on the grounds.
In 2012, a site inspection revealed unexploded munitions left over from the 1950s when the area was used as a weapons range. While there was no immediate threat in the recreation areas or campsites, the base closed the entire park, then known as Lunga Recreation Area, to reduce any potential risk and to aid in the survey and cleanup. At the time, the park was expected to reopen within a few months.
Instead, the work has continued for the last 11 years. Quantico partnered with the Navy, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for the project, with some areas of the reservoir still closed for ongoing cleanup.
Quantico has an extensive military history training warfighters since World War I. Prior to that, it also played a part in Civil War history as it was the site of several Confederate encampments. Civil War-era military munitions can still be found at Quantico and throughout the area.
The original recreation area, located on the west side of base, spread across more than 680 acres and included the reservoir, which had been a favorite spot for local residents.
The park is not open to the general public, but is accessible to active duty military members, veterans, retired military, reservists, veteran caregivers and Department of Defense civilians at Quantico and the FBI and DEA at Quantico.
While the park is accessible starting May 26, Marine Corps Community Services is celebrating the reopening with an “Adventure Weekend” June 3-4. The event will be a family-friendly celebration that includes rock climbing, free fishing, free watercraft rentals, a BBQ cookoff and food and beverage trucks.
Lunga Park has a general store and boat house, volleyball court, grills, boat dock, pavilions, grills, areas for camping, fishing, boat rentals and more.
