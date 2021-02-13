The Marine Corps Marathon will be hosting a limited-capacity, in-person, live version of the Marine Corps 17.75K on Saturday, March 20 in a new location, aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico. Traditionally, the event has been hosted in Prince William Forest Park.
Beginning on Tuesday, Feb.16, runners who deferred from the 2020 event that was canceled will be invited to opt into the live version, followed by runners registered for the virtual event. Those registered for the virtual 17.75K may opt into the in-person event beginning on Thursday, Feb. 18. Further instructions will be sent to the e-mail address provided by participants during registration within the next few days.
Any remaining entries available for the limited in-person 11.03-mile event will then be opened to the general public on Monday, Feb. 22.
The field of 500 participants will be divided into two social-distanced, separate start times to be held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Virtual 17.75K registration remains open at www.marinemarathon.com. Runners must register before Feb. 18 for an opportunity to opt into the live version. All finishers receive a Tun Tavern-themed shirt, finisher medal and collectible bib.
