The Marine Corps Marathon Organization announced new locations for the 2022 Marine Corps Marathon Runners Village and MCM Kids Run during a news conference Monday.
The 2022 Runners Village Gateway for the marathon and 50K on Sunday, Oct. 30, will be at the intersection of Army Navy Drive and South Fern Street. Upon entering the Gateway, runners will proceed along Army Navy Drive and up Route 110 to access several banks of port-a-johns and the United Parcel Service baggage trucks on their way to the start line. The baggage trucks will be open from 5 until 7:30 a.m.
Participants can still use the Pentagon Metro station or the Pentagon City Metro station to access the Runners Village Gateway. Metro will open at 5 a.m. to assist with transportation on event morning.
Children, ages 5 to 12 participating in the Marine Corps Marathon Kids Run on Saturday, Oct. 29, will now take on a secured one-mile course through Long Bridge Park in Arlington, mostly along the esplanade. Uniformed Marines will be stationed throughout the route as well as at the Family Link Up tent and the start and finish lines to ensure all children are safe. The Kids Run was held at the Pentagon in prior years.
This year also marks the return of the Healthy School Awards, awarded to the top five schools with the most registered student participants, marathon officials said. This award includes a $1,000 monetary donation to the school’s physical education department from Sodexo.
Registration for the Kids Run is still open at www.marinemarathon.com. Schools and organizations can register as a group by contacting mcmcustomerservice@usmc-mccs.org.
Free parking is available for both the Kids Run and for the Runners Village Gateway at the underground lot at 23rd and Crystal Drive. A shuttle will be provided to transport participants for both days.
Maps, additional transportation information and more can be found at www.marinemarathon.com.
