The Marine Corps hosted its Historic Half Marathon last month with hundreds of runners racing around Fredericksburg.
The event featured not only the half marathon, but also the Semper Five and Devil Dog Double events. The Semper Five is a five-mile run while the Devil Dog Double combines the Historic Half -- which covers 13.1 miles from Central Park, through the city’s historic streets, along the river and up Hospital Hill -- with the Semper Five course for a challenging 18.1 miles.
Erik McMillan was the Historic Half first place male finisher with a time of 1:07:31. Bridget Abbatiello was the Historic Half first place female finisher with a time of 1:30:29. Mark Lalli was the Historic Half first place handcycle finisher with a time of 1:11:33.
Johnathan Ladson was the Devil Dog Double first place male finisher with a time of 1:41:22. Molly Robinson was the Devil Dog Double first place female finisher with a time of 2:11:53.
Samuel Yakulis was the Semper Five first place male finisher with a time of 0:26:34. Madeline Howell was the Semper Five first place female finisher with a time of 0:36:48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.