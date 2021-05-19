It's back! The 2021 Marine Corps Marathon Weekend will be held live and in person from Oct. 29-21 in Arlington and D.C., organizers announced this week.
“Throughout my many years heading the MCM organization, we have faced various challenges and hurdled them all, often repeating the Marine Corps mantra to “adapt and overcome. This year will be no different,” said Rick Nealis, the Marine Corps Marathon Organization's director. “The MCM’s mission is to highlight the high standards and organizational excellence of the United States Marine Corps and we are excited to showcase that as we plan to safely gather and celebrate the 46th MCM in person.”
To prioritize the health and safety of the running community, the marathon is taking preventative measures and implementing certain safety guidelines in accordance with local jurisdictions, including reducing the size of the field and dividing runners into scaled, social-distanced start times beginning at 7 a.m.
Organizers will continue to review event operations and protocols in conjunction with Marine Corps leadership, local government and public health officials. Any procedural changes or updates will be announced.
The 2021 MCM Weekend includes the live 46th marathon, the MCM50K and the MCM10K on Sunday, Oct. 31, with all three events being offered as virtual options as well between Oct. 1 and Nov. 11.
Runners currently registered for the virtual events or those who deferred from the 2020 events will have the first opportunity to transition to the live version in October. Further instructions will be sent to the e-mail address provided by participants during registration within the next 24 hours. At this time, access to the virtual event is closed. General entries to the live event will be made available to the public on Wednesday, May 26 at noon Eastern.
Ambitious runners may also pursue the Trifecta, a unique opportunity to participate in and complete all three MCM Weekend distances through a combination of virtual or live MCM, MCM50K or MCM10K.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.