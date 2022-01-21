Registration is underway for the 10th Marine Corps 17.75K, which returns to Prince William Forest Park March 26.
The 11.03 mile event begins at 7 a.m. along Route 234,jnurt with all finishers receiving guaranteed entry or "Access Granted" to the 47th Marine Corps Marathon in October.
This year marks the return of the run to Prince William County. After being canceled in 2020, the Marine Corps 17.75K returned to live and in person running in 2021 with a scaled down event aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico due to COVID-19 guidelines.
“We are pleased to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 17.75K by returning to Prince William Forest Park,” said Rick Nealis, director of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization . “After these last two years, we are hoping to bring a bit of normalcy back to our running community by kicking off our live 2022 event lineup with this popular event in a safe manner, while allowing us to still salute the year our beloved Corps was established.”
Registration for the event is $65 for runners ages 10 and above. Participants will receive a standout finisher’s medal, specially designed technical shirt, bib and "Access Granted" to the 47th MCM. To receive "Access Granted," runners must be 14 and older on MCM event day of Oct. 30. Sign up at www.marinemarathon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.