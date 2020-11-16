In compliance with new guidelines directed by the Gov. Ralph Northam about limiting gatherings, the Marine Corps Marathon Organization will no longer host a live version of the Turkey Trot 10K and Mile aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico.
The event originally had been planned as both, a live version, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 21 with an accompanying virtual option. More than 1,500 participants are registered across both event options.
“We will continue to plan for the possibility of conducting both, live and virtual, events in support of our runners as they stay active and healthy during these challenging times,” said MCM Director Rick Nealis.
Registration for all those who signed up for the live event will have the option to shift to virtual participation or defer their entry to 2021. This transaction may be conducted through the runners’ MCM registration accounts on the Haku platform. Runners must finalize their decision by Thursday, Nov. 19 at noon eastern.
Prompt adjustment of registration status will result in expedited shipping of a runner’s packet.
The runner packets include the official long sleeve event shirt, Turkey Trot-themed gloves and, for live participants only, the official bib.
The Frozen Chosin 7.0 Miler, scheduled for Dec. 12, is within the guidelines and continues to be planned as live and virtual events.
