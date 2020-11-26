The National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle has temporarily closed due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, both regionally and nationally.
The museum’s grounds, including Semper Fidelis Memorial Park and the playground, will remain open.
The museum’s holiday decorations honoring Korean War veterans on the 70th anniversary of the war will be highlighted on the museum’s social media pages and its website here.
