The National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico has received the Ordinary Awards Attraction of the Year presented by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association.
The association’s Ordinary Awards honor those in the hospitality and travel industry that are truly extraordinary. The Attraction of the Year recognizes the Marine Corps Museum’s contributions to Virginia’s tourism industry by implementing innovative ideas and demonstrating passion for enhancing travel to its community.
The association specifically recognized the museum for its ongoing contributions to the community at large, and its response to changes imposed by COVID-19.
During the pandemic, museum professional staff developed programs as part of the “new normal.” This included live video tours highlighting different galleries and allowing viewers the opportunity to ask questions in real-time, keeping visitors engaged while the museum was closed.
Museum education staff also developed and presented the virtual JAG (Judge Advocate General) homeschool program. For three weeks, students studied a crime scene, gathered physical and testimonial evidence, and put their arguments together for court. The final episode was a live interactive trial. The JAG program attracted more than 150 participants.
The museum’s distance learning has also been in high demand during the pandemic and beyond. The online learning programs engage audiences with the history of the U.S. Marine Corps. Classes include a plethora of virtual learning experiences and subject matter for students, educators, and lifelong learners on important topics related to the Marine Corps.
The museum reopened Sept. 8 while maintaining strict safety measures.
The museum continues to work on new exhibits and galleries covering the years from 1976 through the Global War on Terror. These new galleries will take visitors to Somalia, Beirut, Desert Shield/Desert Storm, and into Iraq and Afghanistan. Stories in the galleries explore the role of the Marine family, the price of freedom, and even Marines who are also professional athletes.
The museum is a public-private partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. It is located at 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Dec. 25. Admission and parking are free.
(1) comment
Great museum for all ages. Great country. God bless the USA!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.