Tim Vaughan, technology and engineering education teacher at Marsteller Middle School, has been named the 2021 Virginia Middle School Technology Education Teacher of the Year.
The award was presented at the Virginia Technology and Engineering Education Association summer conference, held virtually this year.
Vaughan was nominated for local recognition by his colleagues and was then selected at the Northern Virginia regional level earlier this year, putting him in the running for the state award. This award is one of the highest honors given to technology and engineering education teachers and recognizes a teacher’s outstanding contributions to the profession and to students.
Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade presented a recognition plaque to Vaughan in his classroom on the first day of school. He will also receive the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association Teacher Excellence Award at the association’s annual conference in Orlando, Fla., in March.
While Vaughan always had an interest in engineering, he said his grandmother’s example led him to education.
“My grandma was an elementary school teacher in Ireland; she inspired me to get involved in teaching,” said Vaughan, who has been teaching at Marsteller Middle for nearly 20 years and taught in Dublin, Ireland, for 13 years before that.
“My high school engineering teacher in Ireland inspired me to get involved in the [engineering] field,” he added. “With the addition of technology, the field is always changing, and you have to evolve; I like it because you have to keep adapting to stay current.”
At Marsteller, Vaughan also serves as the department chair for exploratory arts and foreign languages. In 2020, he designed a mentoring program for students at the school, and he was featured in a story on ABC News about a virtual beehive tour video he created for science colleagues and students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.