Fairfax County police have arrested a 35-year-old martial arts instructor for multiple sexual assaults against a juvenile.
Detectives were notified on Nov. 24 after the victim disclosed to a parent that he was sexually assaulted by an instructor on several occasions since the summer, police said in a news release.
Police say Kai Rendon, of Alexandria, was a martial arts instructor at Potomac Kempo, 5958 Kingstowne Center, in Kingstowne.
"On multiple occasions, Rendon took the victim to his Alexandria home during instructional periods where he sexually assaulted the victim," police alleged in the release.
On Wednesday night, detectives arrested and charged Rendon with three counts of carnal knowledge and three counts of indecent liberties by custodian, the release said. He is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.
Rendon worked at Potomac Kempo from January 2019 to November 2021. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or believe Rendon had inappropriate contact with them or their child to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.
Remember when life was normal...only 3 years ago?
Don't worry, according to Fairfax County School Librairians this behavior is all good and empowering for children. Just check out the books. They even have illustrations.
