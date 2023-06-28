Down just two votes, Maria Martin announced Tuesday she intends to request a recount in the Republican primary for the District 29 State Senate seat, even as opponent Nikki Rattray Baldwin declared victory in the contest.
With all votes counted, Baldwin, a Navy veteran, held the edge by just two votes, 2,605 to 2,603 over Martin, a Christian author who ran for the 52nd House of Delegates seat in 2019. If the final tally is within 1%, the trailing candidate can ask for a recount. Baldwin’s margin is just .04%.
“Being so close, I think, is good,” Martin told InsideNoVa on Tuesday. “It’s a good process to ask for a recount, and that will also let those that have voted for me … to see that we’re doing everything possible, as we have done. We have a wonderful team that has really stretched their wings to all their capacities to have a successful campaign, and I still think that we did a wonderful job.”
Martin said her request to the elections offices in Prince William and Stafford counties would be official on Tuesday, once all of Stafford’s votes were finally reported. Stafford’s registrar’s office told InsideNoVa that all of their votes had been counted and that the county, like Prince William, had certified its results. The state of Virginia will certify elections on July 5, after which a recount can begin.
If Martin continues with the recount process, judges from the Prince William Circuit Court will make up the “recount court,” which will outline procedures for the recount to be conducted. Once all the votes are recounted, the court will declare a winner.
The eventual winner will face incumbent Democrat Jeremy McPike, who just finished his own nail-biter of a primary race, defeating Del. Elizabeth Guzman by just 50 votes. On Saturday, Guzman announced that her campaign would not be seeking a recount in that race.
The Democratic primary drew over 12,000 votes in total, while the Republican contest garnered less than half that number. The eventual Republican nominee is expected to face an uphill battle against the incumbent in the increasingly Democratic-leaning area. The majority of the new district is located in Prince William County, stretching from Lake Manassas, around the Manassas city limits and over to Dale City, Montclair and Dumfries. It also includes a small portion of Stafford, including Garrisonville and Aquia.
Martin actually won more votes in Prince William, with a 94-vote advantage there in the primary. But of the 484 votes cast in Stafford, Baldwin received 280, giving her the slight edge overall.
Baldwin’s campaign released a statement on Tuesday, calling her the winner.
“After a hard-fought primary, I am proud to have won – by two votes!” Baldwin said in the statement. “I am moving forward with my campaign … I look forward to earning your vote in November.”
Completely agree. The voting process should be completely transparent to voters. If people running and voting do not trust outcomes, recounts should be welcomed. If the outcome is the same, no big deal.
If I had lost by two votes I would want a recount too. Whoever eventually wins will be a much better choice than McPike. His stands on various issues is ignorant and contradictory: https://mcpike4va.com/issues/
Unfortunately the district has a high percentage of uninformed voters so he has a good chance of winning in November. If you want to ban gasoline cars by 2035, ban gas stoves, support leftwing indoctrination in public schools, support crony "capitalism", and hate free speech and other constitutionally protected rights, then McPike is your person.
