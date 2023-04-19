Former Georgia Tech basketball star Marvin Lewis has been named assistant vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics at George Mason University.
The appointment, effective July 1, was announced Wednesday by Mason President Gregory Washington. Lewis, who signed a five-year contract, will become Mason’s sixth athletics director. He replaces Brad Edwards, who left Mason in the fall to become CEO of NFL Alumni.
Lewis, a native of Germantown, Md., has 15 years of athletic administrative leadership, most recently as Brown University's assistant vice president for athletics and recreation/chief operating officer. He previously held senior leadership roles at Georgia Tech, University of Maryland and Georgia State.
“His strong background in Division I athletics makes him a great choice to take Patriots Athletics to the next level," Washington said. "But, beyond that, what impressed me from the outset in talking with him are the values he holds dear that run similar to our own."
During his tenure at Brown, Lewis led a brand and visual identity refresh, launched new fan engagement initiatives and premium amenities, developed a divisional strategic plan, and implemented a long-term financial model that elevates the baseline student-athlete experience, according to a Mason news release. He led the external relations team focused on revenue generation, fan engagement, strategic communications and athletics and recreation storytelling. He also oversaw the business and financial operations, facilities and events, human resources and talent development and equipment operations and served sport administrator for several sports, including men’s basketball.
“I am attracted to George Mason because of its distinct blend of world-class academics, nationally competitive athletics, and the location in Northern Virginia. Mason is everything that is right about higher education, creating diverse and inclusive communities that enhance the experience for all students,” Lewis said. “There is tremendous energy and excitement around President Washington's transformational leadership and bold vision for the university and athletics."
Lewis said he looks forward to partnering with the Atlantic 10 Conference, to which Mason belongs.
“The A10 is one of the best conferences in the country,” he added. “Its diverse membership and presence in competitive media markets makes it extremely attractive for recruits, student-athletes, and fans of highly competitive athletics. My goal is to position Mason to consistently compete for A10 championships.”
Lewis was named to the CollegeAD Next Up list in 2017 and was named the 2018-19 College Athletic Business Management Association (CABMA) Manager of the Year. He completed the NCAA Pathway Program for aspiring athletics directors and conference commissioners in 2020.
After his stints at Georgia State and Maryland, Lewis spent seven years at Georgia Tech, his alma mater, as the senior associate athletics director for administration and finance before leaving for Brown in July 2021.
A former two-time captain of the Georgia Tech basketball team, Lewis, who played guard, led the Yellow Jackets to the 2004 national championship game. He graduated with honors from Georgia Tech in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in management before becoming a licensed CPA. He later earned a master’s degree in taxation from Georgia State in 2008.
Josh Pastner, former head basketball coach at Georgia Tech, praised Mason's hiring of Lewis.
“Marvin is an incredible leader of people," Pastner said. "Marvin's leadership abilities and qualities will ultimately lead George Mason athletics to the highest level of success not only in the A10, but on a national stage.”
Mason's interim athletic director, Nena Rogers, will remain in that role until June 30 and then resume her previous position as senior associate athletic director for academic services and Mason’s Senior Woman Administrator.
“We cannot thank Nena Rogers enough for her tireless efforts over the past eight months in making sure that our student-athletes continued to have everything they needed to be successful at the highest levels,” Washington said.
