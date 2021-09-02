Fredericksburg-based Mary Washington Healthcare is restricting all visitors to its facilities beginning Friday.
“With the drastic rise in COVID-19 cases in our community and under our care in our hospitals and facilities, it is in the best interest for the safety of our staff, providers, and patients to restrict visitation at this time,” said Christopher Newman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, in a news release.
Visitation exceptions include:
Minor patients may have two designated caregivers (parent or guardian) throughout their hospital stay, but only one parent or guardian in the facility at a time; minor patients in the emergency department, outpatient facilities (such as doctor’s offices, imaging centers, etc.), or same day procedure may have one parent or guardian with them for their visit.
Individuals with disabilities may have one designated caregiver throughout their hospital stay; individuals with disabilities in the emergency department, outpatient facilities (such as doctor’s offices, imaging centers, etc.), or same day procedure may have one parent or guardian with them for their visit.
Patients giving birth can have one designated support person throughout their stay.
Clergy may continue to provide brief supportive visits with prior approval by the pastoral care department.
Compassionate care visits may be approved as determined by the patient’s care team.
The hospital system has restricted visitation since the start of the pandemic in March of this year. However, full restrictions have not been in place for several months.
“COVID-19 cases have nearly tripled in the last week,” said Dr. Newman. “We know that restricting visitation creates added stress for our patients and their loved ones. We made this decision knowing it is for everyone’s safety. Our team is prepared to support our patients and their families in connecting through phone calls and video chats.”
The system will continue to assess visitation restrictions based on community cases and COVID-19 patient volumes. Visitation status and restrictions can be found online at www.mwhc.com.
