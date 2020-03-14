To minimize the risk to patients and staff, Mary Washington Healthcare is taking what it calls "extraordinary measures," and will no long allow visitors at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital effective Sunday, March 15.
"We will allow our laboring mothers to have one designated support person during their hospital stay. Patients who are minors will be allowed two parents or guardians to remain with the patient," Mary Washington Healthcare said in a statement.
The protocol will be in place until further notice.
"By taking this step now, the health system hopes to minimize risk to our patients, their families and our healthcare providers. The public should continue to practice frequent handwashing and stay home when feeling ill," the statement said.
As of March 13, Virginia had 30 cases of coronavirus throughout the state.
For the most current and up-to-date information on our visitation policy and COVID-19, please visit www.mwhc.com.
