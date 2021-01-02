Mary Washington and Stafford hospitals on Friday welcomed the first babies of the new year born in the Fredericksburg region.
Baby Liam Josiah was born at 12:13 a.m. Jan. 1 to Nickie and Josiah of Locust Grove, weighing 5 pounds 3 ounces. Liam is the couple’s first baby.
Arriving to the hospital during the morning of Dec. 31, “we definitely knew we were going to have a baby,” said Josiah. “We were expecting him to arrive later in the day. We never considered the idea of us having a new year’s baby.”
Stafford Hospital welcomed their first baby born at 8:05 a.m.
Baby Rylee Sakayo was born to Christina and Collin of Stafford, weighing 7 pounds 14 ounces.
“This is the perfect way to start a new year,” said Christina. Baby Rylee is the couple’s second child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.