A 41-year-old Rockville, Maryland man faces charges in connection with four regional bank robberies dating back to September.
Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland arrested Noel Omar Lorenzo, 41, of Freeland Road in Rockville, on Nov. 4, and charges are pending in Fairfax County for a robbery last month at the Capital One Bank in McLean.
During the investigation of the three bank robberies committed in Montgomery County, detectives concluded the involved suspect appeared to be the same person as an Oct. 27 heist at the Capital One Bank in Fairfax.
"This determination was based on witness’ descriptions of the suspect, a review of the banks’ video surveillance, and the similarities in the suspect’s modus operandi," Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Detectives from Maryland and the Fairfax County Police Department then worked together to identify the suspect as Lorenzo, the release said.
On Nov. 4 at approximately 11:10 a.m., Lorenzo was arrested at his home in Montgomery County on a criminal warrant charging him with three counts of armed robbery and firearm-related offenses. He was taken to the Central Processing Unit where he is being held without bond, police said.
During a search of his vehicle, detectives located evidence from the Montgomery County bank robberies and Fairfax County robberies and found a BB gun believed to be the weapon Lorenzo used in the robberies, police said.
Lorenzo is being held without bond in Montgomery County.
The robberies in Maryland occurred on Sept. 25 at the Capital One Bank in Kensington; Oct. 2 at the Wells Fargo in Aspen Hill and Oct. 15 at the Capital One in Rockville.
