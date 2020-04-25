A 20-year-old Maryland man died following a Friday afternoon crash on U.S. 29 at Interstate 66 in Gainesville.
Police say a 2016 Toyota Corolla was disabled in a travel lane on the ramp from eastbound I-66 to southbound Lee Highway when a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado exiting from the interstate struck the rear of the Corolla.
The passenger in Corolla, 20-year-old Phillip Dennis Sorrell of Germantown, was flown to an area hospital, where he died Saturday, said Prince William County police spokesman Adam Beard.
The Corolla's driver, a 61-year-old Germantown man, was also hospitalized with serious injuries.
The driver of the Silverado, a 39-year-old Rapidan man, was not injured.
The investigation continues.
