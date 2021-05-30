A man died Saturday night following a crash near the intersection of Georgetown Pike and Old Dominion Drive in Great Falls.
Fairfax County police say Salvadro Alvarez Perez, 24, of Maryland, was the driver and lone occupant of a 2021 Toyota Corrolla traveling east on Georgetown Pike when the car left the roadway hitting a fence and mailbox before flipping over.
Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminarily, detectives believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash, police said. They are continuing to investigate whether speed was also a factor.
