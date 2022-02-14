An 82-year-old Maryland man died and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash Monday on U.S. 1 in Woodbridge.
The chain-reaction wreck happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection with Wigglesworth Way when the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra made a right turn out of the parking lot of a business and proceeded to the left travel lane, crossing into the path of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling southbound.
When the driver of the Grand Cherokee attempted to veer left, the vehicle collided with the Elantra in the center two-way lane, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The initial crash caused the Grand Cherokee to cross into the northbound travel lanes, where it collided head-on with a 2009 Lincoln Town Car.
The force of that impact rotated the Town Car, which was then struck by a 2017 Mercedes GLE also traveling northbound. The Town Car's driver and only occupant, John Joseph Angevine, 82, of Beltsville, Md., was pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said.
The Grand Cherokee's driver, a 27-year-old Woodbridge man, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center. The Elanta driver, a 23-year-old Woodbridge man, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, as was the driver of the Mercedes GLE, a 68-year-old Woodbridge woman, Perok said.
Alcohol and drug use do not appear to be factors in the crash but speed as a factor is still under investigation, Perok said.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.