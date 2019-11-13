A Maryland man has been sentenced to 18 years and eight months in prison in connection with a series of armed robberies targeting 7-Eleven convenience stores in Northern Virginia.
The suspect was identified through a multi-jurisdictional effort between the Fairfax County Police Department, the Town of Leesburg Police Department and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
In Loudoun County, Carlton L. Frye, III, 23, of Lanham, Maryland, was arrested in October 2018 in connection with the Sept. 3, 2018 robberies of the 7-Eleven in the 100 block of Dry Mill Road and the 7-11 in the 700 block of Fieldstone Drive in Leesburg, and a third robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 46100 block of Woodshire Drive in Sterling.
Frye was found guilty last week of three counts of armed robbery and three counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. A Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge imposed an additional 15 years suspended time and further ordered he pay restitution upon his release.
The Prince William County Police Department, the Prince George’s County Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the investigation.
In Prince William County, Frye was charged in 2017 with armed robbery, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony, but the charges were later dropped. No current charges are listed on the Virginia court system online.
