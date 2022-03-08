Police are searching for a Maryland man they say fell on top of his infant daughter while assaulting the baby's mother this weekend in the Manassas area.
On Sunday at 3:20 a.m., officers were called to a domestic assault at a home in the 10800 block of Monocacy Way. The 30-year-old victim told police she and a family member had gotten into an argument and he struck her "multiple times," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The man then took their infant girl into another room and while holding the baby, struck the woman several more times, according to police. At one point during the assault, he fell and landed on top of the baby, Carr said. He then ran from the house.
The baby was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Carr said, and the woman suffered minor injuries. Police obtained arrest warrants for Jeffrey Alexander Escobar, 33, of Fort Washington, Md., but have not been able to locate him, Carr said.
He is wanted on charges of child abuse and domestic assault and battery.
