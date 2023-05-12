Police are searching for a man who robbed the 7-Eleven at 10470 Sudley Manor Drive outside Manassas early Friday morning.
Just after 2:15 a.m., a masked man walked in and approached the counter, then brandished a firearm towards the employee and demanded money from the registers, police said.
The man walked out with an undisclosed amount of money.
No shots were fired and no injuries reported, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
A police K-9 and helicopter from Fairfax County police searched for the suspect, but he was not found. He was white and about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black mask and all black clothing.
(1) comment
This is why we need to rid white people from this country. Go back to Europe!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.